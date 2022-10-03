Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police search for 2 missing youths

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 7:48 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police are looking for 12-year-old Meadow Wolfe and 14-year-old Riley Wolfe, both of London, Ont.

According to police, the two girls were last seen in the area of Stanley Street and Wortley Road on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

London, Ont. police search for 2 missing youths - image View image in full screen
London Police Service

Meadow is described as five feet two inches, with shoulder-length black hair and blonde bangs. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, denim jeans, and black shoes.

London, Ont. police search for 2 missing youths - image View image in full screen
London Police Service

Riley is also described as a Caucasian girl, five feet, 110 pounds, with long red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Champion sweater, black shorts, and black shoes.

Family and police are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information can contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

