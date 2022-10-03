Growth has slowed, but Minnekhada Regional Park blaze not yet fully-contained

Send this page to someone via email

While its pace of growth is on the decline, the blaze sparked Saturday in Minnekhada Regional Park is not yet fully-contained.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) said Monday an aerial assessment of the Coquitlam, B.C. wildfire detected “minimal overnight growth.” Its flames are “spotty” over an area of about 12 hectares.

Ground crews and five helicopters were dispatched to douse the blaze on Monday. The terrain has been described as “extremely steep and challenging.”

“With continued dry weather in the forecast, the firefighting effort is expected to be a multi-day operation,” MVRD said in a news release.

#Minnekhada Regional Park remains closed. Please avoid visiting the area. Flying drones over an active wildfire is strictly prohibited. Do not attempt to fly drones over the area as doing so would not only impede operations, but could also put firefighters and pilots at risk. 3/3 — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) October 3, 2022

Minnekhada Regional Park has been closed to the public since Saturday.

While the MRVD has said there is no risk to the public from the fire, the BC Wildfire Service website still lists the Minnekhada blaze as “out of control,” with human activity as the suspected cause.

There are about 177 wildfires burning across the province, but no wildfires “of note” that pose a potential threat to safety.

