Fire

Growth has slowed, but Minnekhada Regional Park blaze not yet fully-contained

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park grows to nearly 12 hectares' Wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park grows to nearly 12 hectares
Minnekhada Regional Park in Port Coquitlam remained closed on Sunday as firefighters and wildfire crews continued to battle an ongoing wildfire. Grace Ke reports.

While its pace of growth is on the decline, the blaze sparked Saturday in Minnekhada Regional Park is not yet fully-contained.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) said Monday an aerial assessment of the Coquitlam, B.C. wildfire detected “minimal overnight growth.” Its flames are “spotty” over an area of about 12 hectares.

Ground crews and five helicopters were dispatched to douse the blaze on Monday. The terrain has been described as “extremely steep and challenging.”

“With continued dry weather in the forecast, the firefighting effort is expected to be a multi-day operation,” MVRD said in a news release.

Read more: Wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. sitting nearly 12 hectares

Minnekhada Regional Park has been closed to the public since Saturday.

While the MRVD has said there is no risk to the public from the fire, the BC Wildfire Service website still lists the Minnekhada blaze as “out of control,” with human activity as the suspected cause.

There are about 177 wildfires burning across the province, but no wildfires “of note” that pose a potential threat to safety.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam, B.C. wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park nearly 12 hectares in size' Coquitlam, B.C. wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park nearly 12 hectares in size
Coquitlam, B.C. wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park nearly 12 hectares in size
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
