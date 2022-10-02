Boil water notice downgraded for parts of West Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The city of West Kelowna has downgraded an existing boil water notice to a water quality advisory for the Sunnyside/Pritchard water service area.

But water quality advisories will continue until further notice for the Rose Valley – Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates systems due to turbidity and related flushing of the distribution network.

“Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables,” read the West Kelowna press release.

Parts of West Kelowna have been without safe drinking water for several months this year, but once the new Rose Valley water treatment plant is operational, the city says residents will no longer experience prolonged water advisories.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city, the $75 million water treatment plant is the largest construction project West Kelowna has undertaken.

“When watermain construction is complete, these underground pipes will connect residents on the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard water systems to the new Rose Valley Water Service Area,” read the project outline.

The project is expected to be complete in 2023.

1:44 West Kelowna boil water advisory frustrates residents West Kelowna boil water advisory frustrates residents – Sep 6, 2020