Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Boil water notice downgraded for parts of West Kelowna, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 4:03 pm
Parts of West Kelowna has been experiencing prolonged boil water advisories this year. View image in full screen
Parts of West Kelowna has been experiencing prolonged boil water advisories this year. Getty Images

The city of West Kelowna has downgraded an existing boil water notice to a water quality advisory for the Sunnyside/Pritchard water service area.

But water quality advisories will continue until further notice for the Rose Valley – Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates systems due to turbidity and related flushing of the distribution network.

“Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables,” read the West Kelowna press release.

Read more: West Kelowna issues water quality advisory for Lakeview, Rose Valley

Parts of West Kelowna have been without safe drinking water for several months this year, but once the new Rose Valley water treatment plant is operational, the city says residents will no longer experience prolonged water advisories.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to the city, the $75 million water treatment plant is the largest construction project West Kelowna has undertaken.

“When watermain construction is complete, these underground pipes will connect residents on the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard water systems to the new Rose Valley Water Service Area,” read the project outline.

The project is expected to be complete in 2023.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna boil water advisory frustrates residents' West Kelowna boil water advisory frustrates residents
West Kelowna boil water advisory frustrates residents – Sep 6, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagBoil Water Advisory tagLakeview tagwater quality advisory tagRose Valley tagLakeview water service tagRose Valley water service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers