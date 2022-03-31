West Kelowna issues water quality advisory for Lakeview, Rose Valley

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for some of its residents due to an early season algal bloom.

The advisory, issued because of increased turbidity in the Rose Valley reservoir, affects the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley water service area.

The city says turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process, because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water.

Those particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding microorganisms from chlorine.

“Under a water quality advisory, it is recommended that children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables,” said the city.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.

Last week, the city issued a boil water notice for a specific area of the Lakeview Heights area. That boil water notice has been rescinded, but residents in the specific area – Thacker Drive/King Road in the south, Collens Hill, Lakeridge and Weatherhill Roads to the east, Stuart Road to the north and Boucherie Road to the west – will also be placed on the water quality advisory, until further notice.

Also, the city says crews will be flushing water mains in the Lakeview-Rose Valley service area during this time. Work will be done Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city says water service will not be interrupted, but customers of the Lakeview Water System may notice a reduction in water pressure and should avoid using appliances requiring large amounts of water, such as washing machines and dishwashers, during these times of the day.

If customers find increased sediment in their water, it’s suggested that they run the cold tap for a few minutes to help clear the sediment.

