Wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. sitting at 2 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C., remains closed on Sunday as firefighters and wildfire crews continue to battle the ongoing wildfire at the park.

The wildfire, which is burning in steep terrain in the park, is currently around two hectares in size, according to the Metro Vancouver Regional District.

The fire is considered to be under control and is not spreading in the regional park, according to Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services.

“BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver watershed protection crews have resumed ground and helicopter operations (Sunday) morning to extinguish a wildfire,” Metro Vancouver Regional District staff said, in a social media post.

BC Wildfire Service officials said they were able to respond to requests for help from Coquitlam Fire and Rescue with three wildfire firefighters and two helicopters, on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.

1:15 Wildfire ignites at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. Wildfire ignites at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.