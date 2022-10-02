SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire burning at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. sitting at 2 hectares

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 2:09 pm
A helicopter was seen fighting the Coquitlam, B.C., wildfire on Saturday. View image in full screen
A helicopter was seen fighting the Coquitlam, B.C., wildfire on Saturday. Global News

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C., remains closed on Sunday as firefighters and wildfire crews continue to battle the ongoing wildfire at the park.

The wildfire, which is burning in steep terrain in the park, is currently around two hectares in size, according to the Metro Vancouver Regional District.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service warns that fire season isn’t over yet

The fire is considered to be under control and is not spreading in the regional park, according to Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services.

“BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver watershed protection crews have resumed ground and helicopter operations (Sunday) morning to extinguish a wildfire,” Metro Vancouver Regional District staff said, in a social media post.

BC Wildfire Service officials said they were able to respond to requests for help from Coquitlam Fire and Rescue with three wildfire firefighters and two helicopters, on Saturday.

Read more: Arid September for many communities across B.C.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire ignites at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.' Wildfire ignites at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.
Wildfire ignites at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.
