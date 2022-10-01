Wildfire ignites inside Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire is burning inside Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.

The fire is considered to be under control and not spreading in the regional park, according to Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services.

“Crews are on scene at a fire in Minnekhada Regional Park,” Metro Vancouver staff said, in a social media post.

“The fire is under control and not spreading thanks to the efforts of BC Wildfire Service, Coquitlam Fire and Rescue, and Metro Vancouver Parks, Watershed Protection and Emergency Management teams.”

BC Wildfire Service officials said they were able to respond to requests for help from Coquitlam Fire and Rescue with three wildfire firefighters and two helicopters.

The park is now closed.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.

More to come..