Fire

Wildfire ignites inside Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 4:42 pm
A wildfire is burning inside Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C.

The fire is considered to be under control and not spreading in the regional park, according to Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service warns that fire season isn’t over yet

“Crews are on scene at a fire in Minnekhada Regional Park,” Metro Vancouver staff said, in a social media post.

“The fire is under control and not spreading thanks to the efforts of BC Wildfire Service, Coquitlam Fire and Rescue, and Metro Vancouver Parks, Watershed Protection and Emergency Management teams.”

BC Wildfire Service officials said they were able to respond to requests for help from Coquitlam Fire and Rescue with three wildfire firefighters and two helicopters.

Read more: Sixty wildfires still burning in southeast B.C.

The park is now closed.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.

More to come..

