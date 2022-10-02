Ottawa police arrest 7, ticket dozens following university football game

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa have made multiple arrests and issued dozens of tickets following the annual Panda game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University football teams.

In an early Sunday morning tweet, the police service said a large crowd gathered in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, hours after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 37-7 to take home Pedro the Panda.

Police say the crowd became hostile, with participants allegedly seen committing vandalism and throwing objects at officers.

As of 1:15 a.m., seven people had been arrested, and dozens of tickets handed out, including 88 open container offences, 13 noise bylaw tickets, and 76 parking tickets, along with others for loud vehicle mufflers and littering.

Police say the names of those arrested for criminal offences, including mischief and public intoxication, will be provided to the universities so that student conduct rules may be applied.

Criminal investigations are underway, and police are asking anyone with video or photos of illegal activity to please contact them.