Crime

Ottawa police arrest 7, ticket dozens following university football game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2022 9:44 am
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa have made multiple arrests and issued dozens of tickets following the annual Panda game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University football teams.

In an early Sunday morning tweet, the police service said a large crowd gathered in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, hours after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 37-7 to take home Pedro the Panda.

Police say the crowd became hostile, with participants allegedly seen committing vandalism and throwing objects at officers.

Ottawa police lay murder charge after fatal stabbing at shopping mall

As of 1:15 a.m., seven people had been arrested, and dozens of tickets handed out, including 88 open container offences, 13 noise bylaw tickets, and 76 parking tickets, along with others for loud vehicle mufflers and littering.

Police say the names of those arrested for criminal offences, including mischief and public intoxication, will be provided to the universities so that student conduct rules may be applied.

Criminal investigations are underway, and police are asking anyone with video or photos of illegal activity to please contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
