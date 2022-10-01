Hundreds of Winnipeggers show support for protests in Iran

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered Saturday outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in an outpouring of anger, sadness, and hope to show support for the growing uprising in Iran.

It was sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died just over two weeks ago in police custody.

Masha Amini was arrested by ‘morality police’ for “unsuitable attire” after allegedly wearing the hijab improperly. She died after falling into a coma during her detention.

People from all walks of life came to the Museum to hold signs, sing revolutionary songs, chant, and stand in solidarity with those protesting for freedom and women’s rights in Iran.

“It’s important for me because it’s a movement for women,” said Kiana Aryana, Iranian Immigrant.

Aryana moved to Canada three years ago and says Iranian women like her see themselves in Amini’s tragic situation.

“Even for me, it’s happened 20 years ago when my hair was very long, and they arrest me,” she said.

For Mojgan Rezaei, who grew up in Iran, Amini’s death also marks a personal change.

“This time was totally different, and it was anger inside me. I could see sadness, and all, up until today – I don’t feel I’m the same person anymore,” she said.

The hope is for the protests happening in dozens of cities around the world will finally lead to peace and security in Iran, according to the president of the Iranian Community of Manitoba.

“This is the least we can do as people who are living in a free, democratic country,” said Arian Arianpour, President of the Iranian Community of Manitoba.

“I just pray for Iran, and I want to, the other countries to hear our voice and to be our voice,” added Aryana.

This is not the first time to the community has come together to protest for change. On Sept, 22 Winnipeg’s Iranian community gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Building. Protest organizers called for action from politicians that “do not embolden the policies of Iran’s regime.”

With files from Rosanna Hempel

