1 dead in collision involving 2 passenger vehicles and a motorcycle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2022 9:25 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

GUELPH, Ont. — A motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to Highway 7, just west of Wellington Road 32, at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a collision.

Read more: Young driver charged after fatal crash involving motorcycle in Guelph, Ont.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries

Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses the collision to contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
