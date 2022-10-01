1 dead in collision involving 2 passenger vehicles and a motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

GUELPH, Ont. — A motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to Highway 7, just west of Wellington Road 32, at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries

Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses the collision to contact them.