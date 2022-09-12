Young driver charged after fatal crash involving motorcycle in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One young person is dead and another is facing charges following a collision in Guelph, Ont., involving a motorcycle.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a Nissan SUV was making a left turn at the intersection of Grange Road and Kearney Street Friday evening when the vehicle collided with an oncoming motorcycle around 10 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained severe injuries and was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.

The victim has only been identified as a 19-year-old man from Guelph.

The driver of the SUV — a 17-year-old male from Guelph — was not hurt, but police have since charged him with careless driving causing death.

