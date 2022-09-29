Menu

Crime

London, Ont. pair facing drug, weapons charges in Glen Cairn bust: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 29, 2022 5:47 pm
London, Ont. pair facing drug, weapons charges in Glen Cairn bust: police - image View image in full screen
London Police Service/Handout

Two London, Ont., residents are facing drug- and weapons-related charges in connection with a raid at an address in the city’s southeast.

Officers searched a home on Vermont Avenue in the city’s Glen Cairn neighbourhood Thursday morning, seizing one bolt action .22 sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip and a replica .38 revolver, along with 19 rounds of .22 calibre and four rounds of .223 calibre ammunition, police said.

In addition, police allege they also seized 43 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $4,300, one gram of suspected heroin valued at $250, a .45 calibre firearm magazine, and $345 in cash.

Two Londoners, a 64-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, face charges including two counts of carelessly storing a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammo, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair also jointly face charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon or device, and possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

The 62-year-old faces an additional three counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, while the 31-year-old faces a breach of probation count.

The pair were expected to appear in court Thursday.

