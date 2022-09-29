Calgary firefighters put out 2 fires at homes in city’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department had a busy Thursday morning after responding to two house fires within about half an hour of each other.

Firefighters responded at around 8 a.m. to multiple calls regarding a garage fire on Capri Crescent N.W.

When crews arrived, they found the detached building engulfed in flames.

Two adults were evacuated from the bungalow on the property, which suffered minor exterior damage from the fire. The garage was destroyed, CFD said.

Fire crews were then called to the 1000 block of Northmount Drive N.W. around 35 minutes later for reports of a fire in the basement suite in a home. The residents on the main floor suite were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

Story continues below advertisement

When fire crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the basement of the bungalow. The fire originated from an unattended stovetop and damage was contained to the kitchen.

Read more: 1 person dead after fire breaks out at southeast Calgary home

Two adults and a baby were safely evacuated from the main suite and were allowed back after the air quality was deemed safe by firefighters. The residents of the basement suite are expected to be allowed back in the next 24 hours.

Firefighters say cooking left unattended is the most common cause of accidental indoor fires and the CFD is reminding everyone to have working smoke alarms.