Canada

Man in his 20s dead after Hamilton house fire: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 6:06 am
The side of a Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
File photo. Hamilton Police cruiser. Global News

Hamilton police say a man is dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a house fire on Traymore Avenue, close to McMaster University.

They say firefighters found a man in his 20s without vital signs inside the house.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police and the fire marshal are investigating.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
