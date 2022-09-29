Man in his 20s dead after Hamilton house fire: police

Hamilton police say a man is dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday night.
Police say officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a house fire on Traymore Avenue, close to McMaster University.
They say firefighters found a man in his 20s without vital signs inside the house.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police and the fire marshal are investigating.
