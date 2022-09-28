Unsanctioned McMaster homecoming parties expected in Hamilton this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Unsanctioned McMaster homecoming parties are expected in Hamilton this weekend and officers say residents “can expect a significant police presence” after a chaotic party last year.

In a news release issued issued Tuesday, Hamilton police said residents in the Westdale and Ainslie Woods neighbourhoods will see a large police presence on Saturday “to address a planned large unsanctioned street gathering.”

Police noted that last year up to 5,000 people gathered there. There was property damage during the event, including an overturned vehicle, and charges were laid.

“Unsanctioned street gatherings are unsafe and result in unnecessary demands on all of our emergency services, including our hospitals,” Supt. Dave Hennick said.

“They are disruptive to the community and pose significant safety risks to those in attendance.”

Police said firefighters, paramedics, by-law officers, parking enforcement officials and special constables from McMaster University have also stepped up their staffing.

Police also noted that the City of Hamilton recently passed a nuisance party by-law to address large unsanctioned gatherings “that are or could become a public nuisance resulting in unreasonable noise, loud music, shouting, littering, damage or destruction or property, public drunkenness or disorderly conduct or several other factors.”

“The bylaw makes it illegal to host, attend, permit, continue or refuse to leave an area, once it has been declared a nuisance,” the release said.

Police said in addition to fines and penalties, those who “conduct or host nuisance parties” could be liable for remedial costs for fees from first responders.

Officers also noted that the Liquor Licence and Control Act makes it an offence to be intoxicated in a public place or in common areas of residences.

No official homecoming events planned

Earlier this month, McMaster University issued a statement which said it hasn’t held a sanctioned homecoming event since 2019, and again wouldn’t be hosting one this year.

“In keeping with this practice, there will be no homecoming football game or other university activities this year,” the statement said.

“Even though there are no homecoming events at the university, Hamilton could still be the focus for some street events, which, in the past, have been organized and promoted by people with no connection to the university.”

The university said it doesn’t support those types of events and has worked to discourage students from attending.

It said it has worked to make students aware of the new Hamilton bylaw.

The university added that the City has implemented a “University District Safety Initiative” in neighbourhoods around McMaster, which is effective from Wednesday to Sunday.

“When the university safety district initiative is in effect there is zero tolerance for noise and other infractions,” Monica Ciriello, Hamilton’s director of Licensing and Bylaw Services, said.

“This includes excessive noise, attending or hosting a nuisance party, and failure to comply with a by-law or police officer and carries fines of up to $10,000.”