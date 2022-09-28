Menu

Crime

Shooting suspect followed by Toronto police pulls over, runs across Hwy. 401 before being arrested

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 2:27 pm
Emergency crews block lanes on Highway 401 at Keele Street on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews block lanes on Highway 401 at Keele Street on Wednesday. MTO

A shooting suspect who was followed by Toronto police Wednesday afternoon pulled over and ran across Highway 401 before being arrested, officers say.

Toronto police first said they were investigating a shooting in the area of Bellamy Road North and Ellesmere Road in Scarborough.

Police said they received reports of gunshots fired and determined that there was an altercation between two drivers around 1 p.m.

A man was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At 2 p.m., officers said there was a police investigation underway in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Keele Street.

Toronto police later said the suspect vehicle in the shooting had been spotted and followed by police to the area.

Once the suspect was pulled over, he allegedly ran across the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 to Keele Street.

The man was then arrested on Keele, police said.

