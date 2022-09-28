Police investigating after ‘numerous shots’ fired at Ajax home

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police said officers received a report that shots were fired at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Police said officers determined “numerous shots” were fired at a home on Telford Street.

“No injuries were reported; however, the home did sustain damage from the gunshots,” police said in a news release. “There is no suspect description at this time.”

Officers are now searching for a light-coloured sedan that was reportedly seen in the area before the shooting.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other security footage in the area to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2541.

