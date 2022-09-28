Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigating after ‘numerous shots’ fired at Ajax home

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 11:26 am
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police said officers received a report that shots were fired at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Police said officers determined “numerous shots” were fired at a home on Telford Street.

Read more: Man charged with 5 counts of credit card theft in Pickering: police

“No injuries were reported; however, the home did sustain damage from the gunshots,” police said in a news release. “There is no suspect description at this time.”

Officers are now searching for a light-coloured sedan that was reportedly seen in the area before the shooting.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other security footage in the area to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2541.

