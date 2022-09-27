Man charged with 5 counts of credit card theft in Pickering: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after several vehicle thefts were reported in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to Westcreel Drive at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of a suspicious person.

Reports indicated a man wearing a red hoodie was seen trying to enter vehicles.

Police said they found a male suspect and “were able to recover property.”

Shane Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged, police said.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of credit card theft.

Advertisement