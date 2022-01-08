Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sale arranged online turns into gunpoint robbery in Pickering: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 3:27 pm
Durham Regional Police service cruisers are seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police service cruisers are seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Two people selling gaming consoles in Pickering were robbed at gunpoint earlier this week, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Pickering Town Centre on Kingston Road at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, responding to reports of an alleged robbery, police said in a news release.

The victims arranged to meet the suspect through a social media app, intending to sell him four PlayStation 5 consoles, police said.

Read more: Man seriously injured after shooting near Etobicoke gym

When they met, the suspect, a passenger in a grey Nissan Altima, brandished a gun and threatened the victims before driving off with the consoles, police allege, adding that the suspect fled the scene westbound.

Trending Stories

Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect, who they describe as 20 to 30 years old, six-foot-four and wearing a cloth mask, grey pants, and a black bubble jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Peel Regional Police officer facing criminal charges

A description of the driver of the vehicle hasn’t been provided.

“Police are reminding residents to take precautions when selling items on any online platform,” the release said.

“It’s best to meet during the day, in a public place away from your residence, and bring along someone with you.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2562 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagdurham region tagPickering tagDurham tagdurham region crime tagPickering Crime tagPickering Robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers