Sale arranged online turns into gunpoint robbery in Pickering: police

Two people selling gaming consoles in Pickering were robbed at gunpoint earlier this week, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Pickering Town Centre on Kingston Road at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, responding to reports of an alleged robbery, police said in a news release.

The victims arranged to meet the suspect through a social media app, intending to sell him four PlayStation 5 consoles, police said.

When they met, the suspect, a passenger in a grey Nissan Altima, brandished a gun and threatened the victims before driving off with the consoles, police allege, adding that the suspect fled the scene westbound.

Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect, who they describe as 20 to 30 years old, six-foot-four and wearing a cloth mask, grey pants, and a black bubble jacket.

A description of the driver of the vehicle hasn’t been provided.

“Police are reminding residents to take precautions when selling items on any online platform,” the release said.

“It’s best to meet during the day, in a public place away from your residence, and bring along someone with you.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2562 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.