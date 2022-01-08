Man seriously injured after shooting near Etobicoke gym

Send this page to someone via email

A man was left with serious injures after a shooting near a gym in Etobicoke late Friday, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of The West Mall and Dundas Street West at 10:15 p.m.

Police said there were reports of shots fired near a gym.

Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

A “significant number” of shell casings were found at the scene, along with a truck with bullet holes in it, police said.

Police said a black car possibly involved in the shooting fled the scene, but further suspect information wasn’t released.

