Man seriously injured after shooting near Etobicoke gym

A man was left with serious injures after a shooting near a gym in Etobicoke late Friday, officials say.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of The West Mall and Dundas Street West at 10:15 p.m.
Police said there were reports of shots fired near a gym.
Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
A “significant number” of shell casings were found at the scene, along with a truck with bullet holes in it, police said.
Police said a black car possibly involved in the shooting fled the scene, but further suspect information wasn’t released.
