Peel Regional Police officer facing criminal charges

A Peel Regional Police officer is facing several criminal charges.

Peel police said in a news release Friday that in December, two unrelated victims came forward with criminal allegations related to their previous relationship with Const. Gurpreet Chohan.

Police said the allegations spanned from 2018 to 2021 and the incidents reportedly occurred in Toronto, Brampton and Cambridge.

Details regarding the allegations were not released.

Chohan was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with three counts of assault, police said. He was arrested again on Friday and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Chohan is a three-year member of Peel Regional Police.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 7. The release said after criminal court proceedings are finished, a Police Services Act investigation will begin.

