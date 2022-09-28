Menu

Health

B.C. health officials provide update on respiratory illness season

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 1:30 pm
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, back, and health minister Adrian Dix arrive for a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, back, and health minister Adrian Dix arrive for a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be providing an update to the province’s plan to manage respiratory viruses this fall.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and will be streamed here on the Global BC website and on BC1.

The last time Henry and Dix provided an update was back on Sept. 6, more than three weeks ago.

COVID-19 study finds 80% of kids have been infected – Sep 15, 2022

The province’s top health officials are expected to provide an update on the flu vaccine campaign coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination fall rollout.

British Columbia has been watching the spread of influenza closely in other jurisdictions in the world, including the worst flu season in Australia in five years.

The province has seen very little flu since 2019 largely due to intense COVID-19 measures in place over the past two flu seasons.

More to come.

