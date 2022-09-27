Man, 71, charged with murder in connection with Vaughan homicide investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 71-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sept. 23, at around 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a fire in the Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent area.

Police said when officers arrived, a woman was found unresponsive inside the residence.

“The victim was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Naheed Askaryar from Vaughan.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of her death was stab wounds.

According to police, on Friday, 71-year-old Mohammad Askaryar from Vaughan was arrested.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and arson endangering life.

Officers said Askaryar remains in custody.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.