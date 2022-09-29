Send this page to someone via email

ET Canada is welcoming back entrepreneur and activist Shayla Stonechild as co-host of a half-hour special, Indigenous Artists & Icons: Celebrating the Future, on Sept. 30 in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The special will feature interviews with a number of trailblazers, including legendary musician and social activist Buffy Sainte-Marie with musicians Fawn Wood, Shawnee Kish and Amanda Rheaume, country and folk singer-songwriter Don Amero, actor Devery Jacobs, editor Rebeka Tabobondung, writer Lauren DeLeary, Big Brother Canada’s Josh Nash and Kiefer Collison and Juno Award-nominated First Nations hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Indigenous Artists & Icons will also showcase inspirational messages of hope from DJ Shub and pop duo Neon Dreams, and Stonechild pays a visit to the Three Fires Homecoming Pow Wow and Traditional Gathering.

Looking at the rich and diverse culture of Indigenous Peoples across Canada and their contributions to the world of entertainment, the special will shine a light on their advocacy work, and how they are furthering the conversation on ways the industry can be more inclusive.

Sainte-Marie and Wood, for example, discuss how it’s important for Indigenous youth to be able to see people who look like them and who come from the same background.

Kish and Rheaume — who just launched Ishkodé Records, a women-led Indigenous music label — use their voices to represent their culture and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

In an emotional interview, the Snotty Nose Rez Kids acknowledge their ancestors and how they paved the way for them, highlighting what still needs to be done in order to foster true reconciliation.

Stonechild returns to ET Canada after co-hosting the 2021 award-winning special Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada, which was recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television with two honours: Best Talk Program or Series and Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information.

‘ET Canada’ presents ‘Indigenous Artists & Icons: Celebrating the Future’ on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Global.

‘ET Canada’ and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.