Guelph police seek minivan believed to be involved in hit-and-run

Investigators with Guelph Police Service are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the area of Wyndham Street and York Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find a City of Guelph van that had been in a collision.

The city employee who was driving the van suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Investigators say the van collided with a beige or silver-coloured minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, with damage to the driver’s-side front corner.

They say it was last seen heading north on Wyndham.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7125 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.