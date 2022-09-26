Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after stolen taxi cab crashes into hydro pole

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 11:17 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Police say the accused accelerated quickly, sideswiping another car and then hit a curb before colliding with a hydro pole. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police say several charges were laid Friday evening after a taxi was stolen and then crashed,

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a collision on the property of Guelph General Hospital.

Authorities said a man jumped in the front passenger-side seat of a taxi and demanded a ride. The cabbie refused the fare, as he already had a paying passenger sitting in the back seat.

The cabbie went to get help from hospital security. While he was gone the man, police said in the front shifted into the driver’s seat of the taxi, even though the passenger was still in the back.

Read more: 14-year-old charged in stolen vehicle investigation: Guelph police

The passenger in the back seat jumped out after he saw what was going on, police said. The man then drove off in the cab, accelerating quickly and sideswiping another vehicle. Police said the cab hit a curb and was “briefly airborne” before colliding with a hydro pole.

Both the cab and the sideswiped vehicle sustained significant damage, police said. The man who had taken the cab suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Impaired driving charge laid after pedestrian struck, Guelph police say

Charges against a 29-year-old Guelph man include theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and impaired driving.

