Over $100K raised through 2022 RBC Race for the Kids to support youth mental health at RVH

Money from the 2022 RBC Race for the Kids will help Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) create a dedicated youth mental health care space in the emergency department.

This year, organizers say more than 600 people from Simcoe and Muskoka participated by walking, running, biking, and blading five kilometres at their own pace and space.

In total, those who participated raised $114,161 for youth mental health at RVH.

The money will go toward creating a customized space in RVH’s Emergency Department, where staff will provide specialized mental health care for young people in a private environment.

“So many families are living with the impacts of the alarming surge in young people suffering from mental health. It is deeply inspiring to see the community wrap its arms around them in this way,” says Pamela Ross, CEO of the RVH Foundation.

“We are grateful for RBC’s leadership in supporting youth mental health, and for the generosity of those who walked or ran, and everyone who sponsored them. It will mean that young people who come to RVH in crisis will have access to a private, comfortable space to receive specialized care.”

The event culminated on Saturday at Georgian Mall and Tanger Outlets Cookstown, where participants were given a race medal, sweet treats, and a chance to walk the red carpet.

“Youth mental health is a cause that’s close to our hearts. It’s critical that young people get access to the help they need,” says Marjolaine Hudon, regional president at RBC.

“A huge thank you to the entire team at RVH for helping youth and their families connect with the right resources. You are truly making a difference in their lives.”