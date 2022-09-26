Organizations that help kids with special needs celebrate opening of new location in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Local organizations supporting the development of children and youth in Simcoe County are celebrating the opening of the new South Simcoe One Roof building in Alliston, Ont.

South Simcoe One Roof creates a central location for four organizations that care for children and youth with disabilities and developmental needs.

South Simcoe One Roof is a partnership between Catalpa Community Support Services, CLH Developmental Support Services, Children’s Treatment Network, and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The opening on Friday came almost three years after agencies first started moving into the building in December 2019, before shortly being switched to virtual appointments and later a hybrid model due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Only recently have they been able to offer all services under the roof of the 129 Young St. location.

“We have been able to reestablish a site together here in Allison where we work together to service families out of the same space,” said Rhea Taplin, manager of child and youth ambulatory care at Royal Victoria Hospital.

“The space allows us the ability to offer families that they can come from more than one service and have their services integrated and care coordinated.”

The four groups provide programs and services to local families, such as occupational therapy, physiotherapy, family resources, adult protective services, infant hearing, and preschool speech and language, all under one roof.

“Those services can come together in the same room to come up with a collaborative plan for the family. So they’re not running around their community from appointment to appointment to appointment,” Taplin said.