Lindsay police make weekend impaired driving, theft arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made several arrests on the weekend for impaired driving and theft incidents.

On Sunday around 12:30 a.m., a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer stopped a vehicle on Kent Street West for a traffic violation. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Shannon Kelly, 42, of Ennismore, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of under the Highway Traffic Act. Kelly was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 3.

Theft

On Saturday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a Kent Street West business. Store staff reported that a woman first concealed merchandise in her clothing and then left without paying.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers located the suspect.

Michaela Davey, 22, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 27.

Break and enter

Early Monday around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a residence on Mary Street West where an unknown man broke down a door and entered the home. A woman reported that the suspect was banging on doors throughout the residence, according to police.

Police say officers attended and located the suspect, who was arrested at the scene.

Jesse Cook, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 3

Business break-in

Police say they are investigating a break-in at a William Street North business early Monday. Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports the door to the business had been smashed and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestopper.com.