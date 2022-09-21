1 arrested after pepper spray deployed during dispute in Lindsay: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges after reportedly using pepper spray during a dispute on Tuesday night.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call on William Street North.
Read more: Stabbing in Lindsay sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries: police
Read More
Police learned individuals were arguing over allegedly stolen property. During the dispute, a man used pepper spray on the victim, police said.
Trending Stories
One person was arrested in the incident.
Chris Duke, 34, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing.
He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 27.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments