Consumer

Gas prices approach $2 a litre in some Okanagan cities

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Gas prices rising close to $2 in some Okanagan cities' Gas prices rising close to $2 in some Okanagan cities
Gas prices are on the rise again in B.C., and, as Jasmine King reports in the Okanagan, prices at the pump are close to hitting the $2 mark.

Gas prices are on the rise again in B.C. and prices at the pump in the Okanagan are close to hitting the $2 mark.

Gas prices in the Okanagan have fluctuated this past summer with some over $2.10 per litre. Since July, the price has been below $2, but now it is rising again.

Over the past few days, some gas stations in the Okanagan have seen their prices rise by close to 20 cents a litre.

Some stations in Kelowna can be seen with prices at $1.799 the others at $1.99.

According to GasBuddy, one of the cheaper places in the Okanagan concerning gas prices is Armstrong at $1.639.

In Vernon, prices are at $1.99, while in Sicamous they’re at $1.849.

The price increase is causing some motorists to change their driving habits, with some opting to take their bicycles more often than their vehicles.

For some drivers, the increase makes it hard to plan ahead.

“I’m a single mom,” said one driver, who identified herself as Kat in an interview with Global News.

“I’m commuting back and forth every day. It makes life a bit more challenging. It makes it a little bit harder to budget when you’re not sure how much gas prices are going to be at any given time.”

