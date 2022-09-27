Gas prices approach $2 a litre in some Okanagan cities

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices are on the rise again in B.C. and prices at the pump in the Okanagan are close to hitting the $2 mark.

Gas prices in the Okanagan have fluctuated this past summer with some over $2.10 per litre. Since July, the price has been below $2, but now it is rising again.

Over the past few days, some gas stations in the Okanagan have seen their prices rise by close to 20 cents a litre.

Some stations in Kelowna can be seen with prices at $1.799 the others at $1.99.

According to GasBuddy, one of the cheaper places in the Okanagan concerning gas prices is Armstrong at $1.639.

In Vernon, prices are at $1.99, while in Sicamous they’re at $1.849.

West Kelowna is at $1.799 and in the South Okanagan, Penticton gas stations are selling gas for $1.819. Osoyoos is at $1.789.

The price increase is causing some motorists to change their driving habits, with some opting to take their bicycles more often than their vehicles.

For some drivers, the increase makes it hard to plan ahead.

“I’m a single mom,” said one driver, who identified herself as Kat in an interview with Global News.

“I’m commuting back and forth every day. It makes life a bit more challenging. It makes it a little bit harder to budget when you’re not sure how much gas prices are going to be at any given time.”

