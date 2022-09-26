Still feeling a lot like summer as temperature records fall across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Summer may have officially come and gone but it didn’t feel that way across much of B.C. this past few days.

Conditions were hot and dry across the southern parts of the province and 11 weather records toppled Sunday, many of which dated back to the 1930s, and so far Monday looks set to see half a dozen more records broken.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said it’s all courtesy of a ridge of high pressure.

“Today and tomorrow is when the ridge will be in full swing, with mainly sunny conditions and above season temperatures. It will be close to summertime temperatures,” Schalle said.

“On Wednesday, we will see the ridge push out of the province with cloud cover and the chance of scattered showers along the coast and moving inland by the evening.”

That should be a welcome reprieve to Lower Mainland residents who have been experiencing drought conditions.

On Monday, as of 4 p.m., records were broken in Port Alberni, Squamish, Pitt Meadows, Kamloops and West Vancouver. The records are unofficial as of yet.

On Sunday, official records were broken in Esquimalt, Gonzales Point and the Victoria Harbour, university and Hartland areas, when the heat reached 24 C, breaking a record of 23.9 C set in 1939.

In Port Alberni, the new record is now 28.3 C, compared with the old record of 28 C set in 2018, while in Port Hardy the heat reached 19.1 C, compared with the 18.9 C record set on the same day in 1957.

Sechelt saw a new record of 24 C set, breaking the old record of 22 C set in 1979.

Farther from the coast, Pemberton broke a record set in 1974 when the mercury reached 27.9 C Sunday. On Puntzi Mountain, the new record of 26 C broke an old record of 24.7 C set in 2009 and in Whistler the temperature reached 26.6 C, marginally surpassing a record of 26.1 C set in 1974.

