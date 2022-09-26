Alberta’s natural gas rebates delayed due to low prices

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans looking to get some help with their natural gas bills will have to wait at least until November.

According to a Monday news release, the province said the $50 rebate is ready to go into effect on Oct. 1, when the monthly default rate exceeds $6.50 per gigajoule.

If the regulated rate from providers ATCO Gas North and ATCO Gas South, as served by Direct Energy Regulated Services, or Apex Utilities goes above $7.50 per GJ, eligible consumers will receive a rebate of $1 per GJ they use.

No application will be necessary to receive the rebates.

But since October prices won’t exceed $5.632 per gigajoule, the province said the rebate will not be triggered until at least November.

“This rebate program provides real protection and certainty to help families, farms and businesses manage heating costs and keep life affordable,” associate minister of natural gas and electricity Dale Nally said in a statement.

“With the cost of living rising around the world, Albertans can trust that, if natural (gas) prices go any higher, we have rebates ready to help protect them.”

Heating fuel rebates are also available for propane, heating oil and kerosene, to specified use limits.

The natural gas rebate program runs from October until the end of March 2023, and rebates will appear on the corresponding billing month.

More information on the rebate program, including monthly default natural gas rates, are available online.

