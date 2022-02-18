Menu

Consumer

Surging commodity prices lead to spike in Alberta utility bills

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'NDP calls on UCP government to help Albertans struggling with surging price of utilities' NDP calls on UCP government to help Albertans struggling with surging price of utilities
WATCH ABOVE: One week ahead of budget day, the NDP is calling on the Alberta government to use some of its newfound wealth to help Albertans struggling to keep up with the surging price of utilities. Tom Vernon reports.

Surging commodity prices and other factors like the phaseout of cheap coal are pushing utility bills in Alberta to shocking heights.

Homeowners who haven’t locked into fixed contracts for their natural gas and electricity are reporting huge increases in their bills this winter.

The Consumers’ Coalition of Alberta says they’ve heard from people whose home heating costs have doubled or even tripled year-over-year.

Experts say natural gas and electricity rates in Alberta have swung to near record highs after seven years of depressed prices related to the oil and gas downturn.

The price of natural gas in November 2021 was $4.57 per gigajoule, up 77.1 per cent from November 2020.

The closure of cheap coal-fired power plants, which used to be Alberta’s main source of electricity, is also putting pressure on bills.

Click to play video: 'Alberta power and gas bills expected to remain high all year' Alberta power and gas bills expected to remain high all year
Alberta power and gas bills expected to remain high all year – Feb 1, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
