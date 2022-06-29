Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Alberta’s natural gas rebate starts Oct. 1

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 29, 2022 3:20 pm
ATCO president and CEO Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Starting on Oct. 1, consumers connected to the natural gas distribution system and paying a bill to a natural gas retailer with less than 2,500 gigajoules of annual natural gas consumption will be eligible for the rebates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
ATCO president and CEO Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Starting on Oct. 1, consumers connected to the natural gas distribution system and paying a bill to a natural gas retailer with less than 2,500 gigajoules of annual natural gas consumption will be eligible for the rebates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The long-awaited natural gas rebate will be coming this fall.

Starting on Oct. 1, consumers connected to the natural gas distribution system and paying a bill to a natural gas retailer with less than 2,500 gigajoules (GJ) of annual natural gas consumption, will be eligible for the rebates.

The province says rebates will cover the difference if the natural gas rate from utility providers goes above $6.50 per GJ on a consumption basis. For example, if the rates go to $7.50/GJ one month, then all consumers will receive a rebate on their bill covering $1 for every GJ used that month.

No application will be necessary to receive the rebates, the Alberta government said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta ends latest fiscal year with $3.9B surplus as oil, gas surge

Story continues below advertisement

“We are stepping up to provide more and more relief for Albertans as prices remain high,” said Dale Nally, associate minister of natural gas and electricity. “This rebate will provide price protection for millions of Albertans using natural gas, kerosene, propane and other fuels next winter.

“It will help families, farms and businesses manage high heating costs in the upcoming winter to keep life affordable in Alberta.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It will help families, farms and businesses manage high heating costs in the upcoming winter to keep life affordable in Alberta."

Other heating fuels will also qualify for rebates, the Alberta government said. Consumers using propane, kerosene and heating oil will also be eligible for the rebates but must apply through a separate application system.

Albertans can get regular updates on the default rate through the government’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagAlberta Utilities tagnatural gas rebate tagalberta natural gas rebate tagUtility Bills Alberta tagnatural gas alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers