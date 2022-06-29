Alberta’s natural gas rebate starts Oct. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The long-awaited natural gas rebate will be coming this fall.

Starting on Oct. 1, consumers connected to the natural gas distribution system and paying a bill to a natural gas retailer with less than 2,500 gigajoules (GJ) of annual natural gas consumption, will be eligible for the rebates.

The province says rebates will cover the difference if the natural gas rate from utility providers goes above $6.50 per GJ on a consumption basis. For example, if the rates go to $7.50/GJ one month, then all consumers will receive a rebate on their bill covering $1 for every GJ used that month.

No application will be necessary to receive the rebates, the Alberta government said.

“We are stepping up to provide more and more relief for Albertans as prices remain high,” said Dale Nally, associate minister of natural gas and electricity. “This rebate will provide price protection for millions of Albertans using natural gas, kerosene, propane and other fuels next winter.

Other heating fuels will also qualify for rebates, the Alberta government said. Consumers using propane, kerosene and heating oil will also be eligible for the rebates but must apply through a separate application system.

Albertans can get regular updates on the default rate through the government’s website.