Indigenous and Proud event highlights Indigiqueer talent for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Two-spirit drag artist Ella Lamoureux has partnered with fellow drag artist Rez Daddy and Rebellious Unicorns to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in a unique way; with a variety show filled with Indigiqueer artists.

“Unfortunately, the Day of Reconciliation only happened because they found all those kids in the Kamloops Residential School,” said Lamoureux.

“It took a very traumatic event for the rest of the world to start believing Indigenous stories and Indigenous peoples. So now I feel like it’s important every year to keep bringing it up and bring it to light again so people don’t forget that this is our history and we are still learning and growing and recovering from past experiences.”

The variety show called Indigenous and Proud is not just a series of performances, it’s also an opportunity for the artists to have honest conversations with the audience.

“It is definitely a moment where we can celebrate Indigenous art but also bring recognition to something that is terrible that happened,” said Lamoureux.

“If we can marry the two and make people have a very thought-provoking evening but also [something] people can have fun, I feel that it’s going to put the message more deeply in their hearts so they are going to remember more.”

The lineup of artists features musicians Brint and Morgan, drag king Little Peter from Big Eddy Cree Nation, performer Joel Koette, artist Coralee Miller, artist and writer Taylor Lezard and Krystal Withakay.

Not only is it a performance that won’t soon be forgotten, but it’s also a fundraiser.

“The proceeds of the event will be split between the performers and artists that are taking part in it but also to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society as well as the 2 Spirit in Motion Society,” said Dustyn Baulkham, Rebellious Unicorns executive producer.

The Indigenous and Proud event takes place Friday, Sept. 30 at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country and tickets are available now. If you can’t make it in person you can always live stream it or catch it online after the event for a fee.

For more information, visit www.rebelliousunicorns.com

