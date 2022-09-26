Menu

Canada

Orange banners raised across Saskatoon in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Flag and banners raised for truth and reconciliation' Flag and banners raised for truth and reconciliation
WATCH: A flag was raised in civic square today in Saskatoon to honour residential school survivors. Orange banners can now be seen in parts of the city as part of the city of Saskatoon, and Saskatoon Tribal Council's orange banner project.

As the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation approaches across Canada, the city of Saskatoon is getting set to honour the day and what it stands for.

Read more: Saskatchewan businesses prepare for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with orange shirts

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clarke and members of many Indigenous organizations came together Monday in Civic Square to discuss residential schools and how to move forward in reconciliation.

A “survivors flag” was raised to honour residential school survivors and orange banners can now be seen across the city.

“We have to start understanding that these are problems that we all have to come together to actually solve because we didn’t create none of this,” said Tribal Chief for the Saskatoon Tribal Council Mark Arcand.

Clarke said the banners are one way people can show their support for the Indigenous community and ensure things such as residential schools don’t happen again.

“It’s also an opportunity for survivors to know that we hear, value, and understand that what happened to them was wrong,” Clarke explained.

Read more: Report identifies ‘significant gaps’ in City of Saskatoon’s truth and reconciliation approach

Residential school survivors were present at the event, and many took to the stage to speak about their experiences. For Eugene Arcand, the flags being raised is just one step in the right direction.

Trending Stories

“Items like this flag that are going to remind people to do things the right way,” Arcand said.

Clarke believes Saskatoon has come a long way over the years when it comes to reconciliation in the city, primarily due to the willingness of organizations to work together to find ways to move forward together.

“There was a big gathering of people from many different communities on Saturday at the police station to talk about truth and reconciliation and the business community making commitments to work towards truth and reconciliation in our community,” Clarke said.

Many events will be held for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Mark Arcand believes it is incredibly important to use the day to show the world Indigenous people and their culture. But above all, he hopes the day is used as a platform for discussion.

“If you talk to any survivor, they want it to be better for the next generation to come,” Arcand said. “So they don’t have to go through what our survivors went through.”

Click to play video: 'Royal Canadian Mint commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation' Royal Canadian Mint commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Royal Canadian Mint commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
