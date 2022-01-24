Kelowna Peak Pride kick off weekend beats the winter blues

A colourful celebration of diversity, drag queens, artists and musicians led the charge at this year’s Peak Pride kick-off weekend.

The event is normally held at local ski resorts but, due to the pandemic, it had to be rescheduled and relocated to the Kelowna Community Theatre and DunnEnzies Pizza Co.

But, there are more pride events to come said Dustyn Baulkham, the executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns.

“Peak Pride is our winter pride festival. We will be up in the mountains this coming March,” Baulkham said.

“Pride is 365 days. We aren’t just gay for one week a year. We wanted to create something that was inclusive and welcoming to bring people to the mountains.”

Read more: Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre Society makes pandemic pivot to film

Story continues below advertisement

After a Saturday night of music and drag at the Kelowna Community Theatre, there was a drag brunch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. in the Mission on Sunday to top off the fun. It was another sign that such events have become popular in Kelowna.

“We have drag [performances] probably once or twice a month,” said Kat Mackenzie, front-of-house manager at DunnEnzies.

“We just like to support the community. We know it’s been really hard for performers, not only just drag numbers but musicians, comedians and all of it. So we just are trying to reach our stage out to as many people that want to use it.”

The boost in interest in drag in the Okanagan gives performers more opportunity to step on stage and attracts acts from around the country.

Toddy, a drag artist and trained opera singer and comedian from Vancouver, B.C., won season one of Call Me Mother, a contest reality series performed both Saturday and Sunday.

“Toddy is a non-binary, androgynous, shrill icon,” Toddy said.

“The scene is definitely changing and I think it’s important for people to know that folks like me and drag kings have been around since the beginning of drag. I think we’re now getting our time in the spotlight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peak Pride will return to the slopes at ski resorts across B.C. in March including Mt. Washington, Red Mountain Resort, Big White Ski Resort and SilverStar Mountain Resort.