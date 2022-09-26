RRC Polytech begins Truth and Reconciliation Week by signing Indigenous Education Protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Red River College Polytechnic kicked off Truth and Reconciliation Week by announcing that it is joining with other colleges and institutes in the signing of a national Indigenous Education Protocol.

The document underscores the importance of having structures and approaches required to address Indigenous peoples’ learning needs and supports the self-determination and socio-economic development of Indigenous communities.

“We have dedicated ourselves to reconciling a broken trust in our education system and recognize that advancing Indigenous achievement requires organizations to listen, embrace new ways of learning and work together to prompt meaningful change,” said Fred Meier, president and CEO of RRC Polytech.

All staff are encouraged to complete the Four Seasons of Reconciliation training modules and a blanket exercise to learn about the true effects of Canada’s colonization.

Throughout the year, the college hosts a variety of special ceremonies, presentations, workshops, seasonal solstice and equinox celebrations and concludes each year with an annual pow wow honouring Indigenous graduates.

“RRC Polytech is a learning institution, a workplace and a community; post-secondary is where many young people are exposed to life-altering thought processes, ideas and new pathways,” said Carla Kematch, director of truth and reconciliation at RRC Polytech.

“Not only is it our responsibility to educate on truth and reconciliation, we hold a unique space for transformative learning to occur for the future of our province and to help heal the deep wounds that still impact Indigenous peoples.”

The Indigenous Education Protocol aligns closely with the recommendations issued by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 and is supported by many initiatives already underway at the college.

