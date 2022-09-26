Menu

Traffic

Serious crash on Highway 627 in Parkland County sends 3 people to hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:48 pm
RCMP investigating a serious collision on Highway 627 at Range Road 12 on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP investigating a serious collision on Highway 627 at Range Road 12 on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Global News

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious collision west of Edmonton in Parkland County Sunday evening.

It happened on Highway 627, also known as Garden Valley Road, at Range Road 12.

STARS Air Ambulance said a crew was dispatched just before 6 p.m. to the scene south of Stony Plain.

Alberta Health Services said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, while a man in his 60s was transported in stable condition with minor injuries.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigate fatal crash between truck, car in Parkland County

A third patient, a woman in her 40s, was airlifted by STARS in serious, life-threatening condition to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

Global News could see at least two damaged vehicles in the ditch at the scene of the crash — including a white GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Traffic investigators were at the shut-down intersection for several hours Sunday night.

RCMP have not released any information about the crash.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roads tagSTARS Air Ambulance tagParkland County tagStony Plain tagSerious collision tagRural Alberta tagHighway 627 tagGarden Valley Road tagParkland County collision tagHighway 627 collision tag

