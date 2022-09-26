Serious crash on Highway 627 in Parkland County sends 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious collision west of Edmonton in Parkland County Sunday evening.
It happened on Highway 627, also known as Garden Valley Road, at Range Road 12.
STARS Air Ambulance said a crew was dispatched just before 6 p.m. to the scene south of Stony Plain.
Alberta Health Services said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, while a man in his 60s was transported in stable condition with minor injuries.
A third patient, a woman in her 40s, was airlifted by STARS in serious, life-threatening condition to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.
Global News could see at least two damaged vehicles in the ditch at the scene of the crash — including a white GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Traffic investigators were at the shut-down intersection for several hours Sunday night.
RCMP have not released any information about the crash.
