Alberta RCMP investigate fatal crash between truck, car in Parkland County

One person is dead after a crash south of Spruce Grove, Alta.
According to Parkland RCMP, the crash took place around 3 p.m. on Highway 627, west of Golden Spike Road.
Police said a truck and a car collided and “there is at least one fatality confirmed at this time.”
RCMP along with EMS are asking people to avoid the area at this time as a traffic analyst is headed to the crash site.
Police added more information will be provided when more information is available.
