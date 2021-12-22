Alberta RCMP investigate fatal crash between truck, car in Parkland County

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a crash south of Spruce Grove, Alta.

According to Parkland RCMP, the crash took place around 3 p.m. on Highway 627, west of Golden Spike Road.

Police said a truck and a car collided and “there is at least one fatality confirmed at this time.”

Read more: Petition calls for changes to make deadly Alberta intersection safer

RCMP along with EMS are asking people to avoid the area at this time as a traffic analyst is headed to the crash site.

Police added more information will be provided when more information is available.

2:24 Winter driving safety tips Winter driving safety tips – Nov 16, 2021