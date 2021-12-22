Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP investigate fatal crash between truck, car in Parkland County

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 7:14 pm
RCMP logo police vehicle door View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

One person is dead after a crash south of Spruce Grove, Alta.

According to Parkland RCMP, the crash took place around 3 p.m. on Highway 627, west of Golden Spike Road.

Police said a truck and a car collided and “there is at least one fatality confirmed at this time.”

RCMP along with EMS are asking people to avoid the area at this time as a traffic analyst is headed to the crash site.

Police added more information will be provided when more information is available.

