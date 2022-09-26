19-year-old shooter arrested in Manitoba target-practice mishap, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is in hospital after an accidental shooting on a rural property north of Selkirk, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the incident took place Saturday just before 1 p.m., when the victim was target shooting with three friends off Road 84 N.

According to the preliminary investigation, police believe the four were shooting at targets in a grassy area near a side road, when the victim was shot while walking toward the targets.

Another 19-year-old was arrested and released with a January court date in Selkirk. He faces charges of careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Selkirk RCMP seized four rifles as well as ammunition at the scene and continue to investigate.

