Crime

19-year-old shooter arrested in Manitoba target-practice mishap, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:34 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is in hospital after an accidental shooting on a rural property north of Selkirk, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the incident took place Saturday just before 1 p.m., when the victim was target shooting with three friends off Road 84 N.

According to the preliminary investigation, police believe the four were shooting at targets in a grassy area near a side road, when the victim was shot while walking toward the targets.

Read more: Manitoba justice minister calls for federal help on rural RCMP staffing

Another 19-year-old was arrested and released with a January court date in Selkirk. He faces charges of careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Trending Stories
Selkirk RCMP seized four rifles as well as ammunition at the scene and continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital' Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital
Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital – Nov 5, 2021

 

 

RCMP tagShooting tagRCMP Manitoba tagcrime in Manitoba tagSelkirk RCMP tagman shot tagaccidental shooting tag

