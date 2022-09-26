Winning $1M Lotto 6/49 Gold Draw ball ticket sold in Peterborough: OLG

A winning $1-million lottery ticket was sold in Peterborough on the weekend.
According to the OLG, the guaranteed $1 million ticket from the Sept. 24 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw was sold in the city.
The new Lotto 6/49 draw launched earlier this month offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.
The main draw has become the new Classic Draw and offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the previous $1 million guaranteed prize draw is now the new Gold Ball Draw. The Gold Ball Draw guarantees a winner will take home either $1 million, or the growing jackpot. The progressive jackpot starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.
The OLG says the new Gold Ball draw on Sept. 28 now has 25 white balls and one Gold Ball remaining, with a jackpot growing to $18 million.
