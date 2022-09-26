Menu

Video link
Headline link
Consumer

Winning $1M Lotto 6/49 Gold Draw ball ticket sold in Peterborough: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 8:19 am
The OLG says a winning $1M ticket for its Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw was sold in Peterborough. View image in full screen
The OLG says a winning $1M ticket for its Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw was sold in Peterborough. Global New graphic

A winning $1-million lottery ticket was sold in Peterborough on the weekend.

According to the OLG, the guaranteed $1 million ticket from the Sept. 24 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw was sold in the city.

Read more: $70M jackpot not yet claimed in Max Millions draw, five $1M tickets drawn

The new Lotto 6/49 draw launched earlier this month offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The main draw has become the new Classic Draw and offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the previous $1 million guaranteed prize draw is now the new Gold Ball Draw. The Gold Ball Draw guarantees a winner will take home either $1 million, or the growing jackpot. The progressive jackpot starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

The OLG says the new Gold Ball draw on Sept. 28 now has 25 white balls and one Gold Ball remaining, with a jackpot growing to $18 million.

Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’' Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’ – Sep 12, 2022
