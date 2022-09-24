$70M jackpot not yet claimed in Max Millions draw, five $1M tickets drawn

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Max Millions lottery jackpot remains unclaimed after a draw that saw several $1 million tickets drawn around Ontario.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the $70 million jackpot had not been claimed.

However, five tickets worth $1 million each were sold across Ontario, predominantly in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.

Winning tickets were sold in Toronto, York Region, Hamilton, Milton and Renfrew County.

Two tickets worth $500,000 were also sold — one in London and another in Scarborough, OLG said.

Three Encore tickets, worth $100,000 each, were chosen in Friday’s draw. One was in Price Edward Hastings County, one in Sault Ste. Marie and the third in Toronto.

Advertisement