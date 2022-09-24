Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$70M jackpot not yet claimed in Max Millions draw, five $1M tickets drawn

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario' Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario
RELATED: A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket was sold somewhere in Toronto. There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes – Jun 29, 2022

The Max Millions lottery jackpot remains unclaimed after a draw that saw several $1 million tickets drawn around Ontario.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the $70 million jackpot had not been claimed.

However, five tickets worth $1 million each were sold across Ontario, predominantly in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.

Trending Stories

Winning tickets were sold in Toronto, York Region, Hamilton, Milton and Renfrew County.

Read more: Self-serve lottery terminals expected to roll out in Ontario next year

Two tickets worth $500,000 were also sold — one in London and another in Scarborough, OLG said.

Three Encore tickets, worth $100,000 each, were chosen in Friday’s draw. One was in Price Edward Hastings County, one in Sault Ste. Marie and the third in Toronto.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Scarborough tagLottery tagYork Region tagOlg tagMilton tagPrince Edward County tagSault Ste. Marie tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagEncore tagOntario Lottery tagRenfrew County tagOntario lottery winners tagMax Millions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers