Self-serve lottery terminals expected to roll out in Ontario next year

Send this page to someone via email

Self-serve lottery terminals are expected to roll out across Ontario next year, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the OLG said it’s taking steps to launch around 1,400 of the terminals in select retail locations in 2023.

The OLG said it will first “engage its retail partners and other industry stakeholders to proactively build support” and address questions about the new technology.

The corporation plans to begin introducing the terminals in the second half of 2023, subject to government approvals.

“Tailored responsible gambling messaging, as well as age-attestation at time of purchase, would be fully integrated into the self-serve terminals,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:58 Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’ Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’ – Sep 12, 2022