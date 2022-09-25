Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dead after fatal hit and run in Brant County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 25, 2022 12:20 pm
FILE PHOTO. Ontario Provincial Police

OPP are investigating a fatal hit and run that left a pedestrian dead in Brant County, Ont.

Police say around 1:21 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to Muir Road for a report of a person laying on the road.

Police determined a pedestrian had been struck by a car. They suffered life-threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP says the suspect vehicle is described as a Ford pickup truck with damage to the front right corner and missing a passenger mirror.

Automotive repair facilities, scrap yards and local repair outlets are asked to contact OPP if a vehicle matching the description was recently being repaired.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

