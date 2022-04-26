Police identify 38-year-old London, Ont. man as victim of fatal Adelaide Street hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old father of three from London, Ont., has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run collision over the weekend, London police confirmed Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Adelaide and Nelson streets around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that a man had been struck by a motorist.

Police located the man at the scene and transported him to hospital, where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the man’s identity as Thou Roeun of London.

The vehicle, a silver 2022 Volkswagen Passat, fled the scene but was located by police on Sunday. The suspect driver remains at large. No other updates were available in the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe, launched by Roeun’s niece, Tayla, to pay for funeral expenses and to support Roeun’s three young daughters had raised roughly $14,000 as of late Tuesday afternoon.