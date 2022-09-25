First Pride Arts Festival held in Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It was a rainbow-studded day in sunny Osoyoos and at the end of the rainbow was the Pride Arts Festival.

“The Pride Arts Festival is a celebration of diversity inclusion and equality,” said Heather Adamson, Pride Arts Festival committee member.

“We are here at the first inaugural pride arts festival in Osoyoos.”

The festival started at Gyro Park at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24. It goes until 8 p.m. featuring a full day of live entertainment, including musicians, poets, dancers.

Read more: Pride Flag raised to kick off first Vernon Pride Week

The full day of live entertainment celebrates the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and highlights B.I.P.O.C. artists.

“We’re really trying to show people that pride looks like everybody,” said Keisha McLean Pride Arts Festival committee member.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s this rich history and culture around it that’s more than maybe what they’ve been socialized to. So, love, community, protest, resistance those are all the things that we are hoping to empower in a really holistic way.”

One of the many performers is Tristan Boisvert whose stage name is Poetriss.

“Poettris is an off-the-cuff poet who uses their poetry to navigate difficult situations in their life like mental health issues and gender identity,” said Boisvert.

“Art is a safe place so if there are any difficult memories or trauma, it’s a safe place where you can express those.”

Organizers are hoping this pride event is the first of many to come in Osoyoos.