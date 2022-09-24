Menu

Crime

Police issue shelter-in-place warning for Cadotte Lake, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 3:54 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Peace River RCMP have issued a shelter-in-place warning for residents of Cadotte Lake, northeast of Peace River early Saturday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that “Brenon Blake Grey, who is wanted on warrant for murder, is in the area.” Police warned Grey may be armed and “travelling on a stolen quad.”

There will not be an official police alert, the release said, however RCMP are advising local residents to stay inside their homes and not approach Grey if they see him.

Anyone who spots Grey or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-8477 or made online.

Peace River is approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. Cadotte Lake is approximately 90 kilometres northeast of Peace River.

