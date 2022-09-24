Calgary police say child rushed to hospital after falling from 4th floor of apartment building

Police say they are investigating how a two-year-old child fell out of a window from the fourth floor of an apartment building in southeast Calgary on Friday.
Police confirmed the child was rushed to hospital shortly before 5 p.m. A spokesperson for EMS told Global News the child remained in critical condition as of late Friday night.
EMS said first responders were called after the child fell out of a building on Doverglen Crescent S.E.
