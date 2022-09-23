Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Metro Vancouver drivers hit with surging gas prices — and it’s not over yet, analyst says

By Simon Little & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 10:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Gas prices predicted to rise again in Metro Vancouver' Gas prices predicted to rise again in Metro Vancouver
WATCH: With Metro Vancouver drivers reeling from an increase in gas prices of 24 cents in three days, now comes word that they will go up another 15 cents over the weekend. Aaron McArthur reports.

Metro Vancouver drivers headed to the gas station are facing sticker shock this week, and one analyst suggests there is more pain on the ay.

As recently as Tuesday, regional motorists were spending $1.93.9 per litre. By Friday morning it was up to $2.14.9, and by the evening commute it had climbed again to $2.18.9.

Read more: Gas prices jump up Wednesday morning around Metro Vancouver

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy attributed the rising prices to conditions south of the border.

“Extraordinarily tight supply on the U.S. west coast made worse by about a week ago the Phillips 66 Ferndale Washington refiner went down for maintenance,” he told Global News earlier this week.

“This is something a lot of refineries across the U.S. have held off doing, particularly given the strong demand this summer.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver gas prices are on their way up again' Metro Vancouver gas prices are on their way up again
Metro Vancouver gas prices are on their way up again

The surging fuel prices have been adding strain to Metro Vancouverites already feeling the pinch of inflation at the grocery store and elsewhere, and many motorists Global spoke with Friday said they were cutting back on driving if possible.

Trending Stories

Car-share program Evo has been blanketing the airwaves with advertisements, and the BCAA-operated service told Global News it had recently surpassed 200,000 members.

“We regularly do research with our members and they are telling us that gas prices are a factor in the number of trips they are taking,” Evo director Amtis Khorsandi told Global News.

Read more: Inflation slowed on lower gas prices in August, but cost of food still surging

“Some have even told us they’ve chosen to sell their vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

While this week’s fuel prices have climbed to the highest they’ve been since early August, they’re likely to go higher still.

McTeague forecast another two cent hike on Saturday, followed by a whopping 13 cent hike on Sunday, leaving gas prices in the range of $2.33.9 per litre.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Metro Vancouver taginflation tagGas tagFuel tagGas price tagfuel price tagvancouver gas price tagMetro Vancouver gas price tagVancouver gas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers